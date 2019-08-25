Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janell B. Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Janell B. Carpenter, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.



Ms. Carpenter was born in Saluda, SC but grew up in Rock Hill and was the daughter of the late Irby Wilson Howard and Melita Howard Burgess. She attended the University of South Carolina and graduated from Kings Business College in Charlotte, NC. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Beta Sigma Phi International. She was a former employee of the Sanger Clinic in Charlotte, NC for many years. She retired from Litton Airtron in Charlotte, NC. Ms. Carpenter enjoyed people and was always willing to help someone when there was a need. She was a happy person who found joy and laughter in almost every situation. In addition to her parents, Ms. Carpenter was preceded in death by her step-father, Milton Lee Burgess, Sr., her sister, Helene Howard Vaughan; and her brother, Milton Lee Burgess, Jr.



Services for Ms. Carpenter will be held 11:00 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Lester Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lake. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 10:30 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel just prior to the service and other times at the home of Mildred H. Faile.



Ms. Carpenter is survived by her daughter, Ashley Brooke Barr of Gastonia; her sisters, Mildred Howard Faile and Shirley Burgess Ramsey, both of Rock Hill; and her brother, James Donald Burgess of Livingston, Montana.



Condolences may be made at

Ms. Janell B. Carpenter, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.Ms. Carpenter was born in Saluda, SC but grew up in Rock Hill and was the daughter of the late Irby Wilson Howard and Melita Howard Burgess. She attended the University of South Carolina and graduated from Kings Business College in Charlotte, NC. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Beta Sigma Phi International. She was a former employee of the Sanger Clinic in Charlotte, NC for many years. She retired from Litton Airtron in Charlotte, NC. Ms. Carpenter enjoyed people and was always willing to help someone when there was a need. She was a happy person who found joy and laughter in almost every situation. In addition to her parents, Ms. Carpenter was preceded in death by her step-father, Milton Lee Burgess, Sr., her sister, Helene Howard Vaughan; and her brother, Milton Lee Burgess, Jr.Services for Ms. Carpenter will be held 11:00 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Lester Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lake. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 10:30 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel just prior to the service and other times at the home of Mildred H. Faile.Ms. Carpenter is survived by her daughter, Ashley Brooke Barr of Gastonia; her sisters, Mildred Howard Faile and Shirley Burgess Ramsey, both of Rock Hill; and her brother, James Donald Burgess of Livingston, Montana.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close