Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Janet Norman Bennefield, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Janet was born on July 11, 1931 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Tom Norman and Docia Ashe Norman. She was the widow of Homer C. Bennefield, Sr.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Nancy Ligon (Jeff), Lisa Shillinglaw (Jimmy) grandchildren, Aaron Bennefield (Echo), Jason Bennefield, Matthew Ligon (Kristin), Hunter Ligon, and great grandchildren, Jacob Bennefield, and Jordan Bennefield.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her son, Homer C. Bennefield, Jr., sister, Betty N. Love, and brother, Bobby Norman.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity UMC, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745 or to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189 Sharon, SC 29742.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Bennefield family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
