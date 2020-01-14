Janet Norman Bennefield, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Janet was born on July 11, 1931 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Tom Norman and Docia Ashe Norman. She was the widow of Homer C. Bennefield, Sr.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Nancy Ligon (Jeff), Lisa Shillinglaw (Jimmy) grandchildren, Aaron Bennefield (Echo), Jason Bennefield, Matthew Ligon (Kristin), Hunter Ligon, and great grandchildren, Jacob Bennefield, and Jordan Bennefield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her son, Homer C. Bennefield, Jr., sister, Betty N. Love, and brother, Bobby Norman.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity UMC, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745 or to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189 Sharon, SC 29742.
