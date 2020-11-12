1/1
Janet Clayton
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Clayton
March 8, 1959 - November 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Janet G. Clayton, 61, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Monroe, NC, Mrs. Clayton was the daughter of Elsie Wright. She enjoyed her job as a vet technician.
Surviving are her husband of fourteen years, Charles Clayton; three daughters, Julie (Michael Patterson) Woody and Kelly Woody, both of Rock Hill and Misty (Jeremy) Pressley of Florida; five grandchildren, Victoria Worthy, Jasmine Roberts, Michelle (Blake Jones) Woody, Kelsey Pressley and Donovan Pressley.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am-9:45 am (prior to the service) on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved