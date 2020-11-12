Janet Clayton
March 8, 1959 - November 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Janet G. Clayton, 61, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Monroe, NC, Mrs. Clayton was the daughter of Elsie Wright. She enjoyed her job as a vet technician.
Surviving are her husband of fourteen years, Charles Clayton; three daughters, Julie (Michael Patterson) Woody and Kelly Woody, both of Rock Hill and Misty (Jeremy) Pressley of Florida; five grandchildren, Victoria Worthy, Jasmine Roberts, Michelle (Blake Jones) Woody, Kelsey Pressley and Donovan Pressley.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am-9:45 am (prior to the service) on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.