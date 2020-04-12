Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ferrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Carnes Ferrell ROCK HILL, SC - Janet Carnes Ferrell passed away on March 31, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center after a long illness. Born on July 2, 1946, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jan was the daughter of Lula Maude and Blair Slagle Carnes. Jan was the wife of the late Barron Monroe "Barry" Ferrell for 53 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Barry, her parents, and her grandson Storm. Jan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a 1964 graduate of Rock Hill High School and received a bachelor's and a master's degree from Winthrop University. Jan taught English in the Rock Hill School District for 36 years. Teaching students was more than a career; it was her calling. She touched the lives of many students and fellow teachers during her career. Jan enjoyed traveling often with her husband and camping with her husband and friends. She adored her grandchildren and loved being with them every chance she could. She also looked forward to traveling to the beach with her "Beach Girls" group for fellowship, fun, and relaxation. She truly loved and nurtured her family and the family into which she married. She was a member of North Rock Hill Church and was in a Disciple Group. Jan appreciated every call and visit from the members. They brightened her days. Jan is survived by her daughter Amy Blair Ferrell and her son Andrew Barron Ferrell, both of Rock Hill, SC. Jan is also survived by her granddaughter Leela Blair Albright-Ferrell of Rock Hill, SC, and her grandsons Andrew "Drew" William Ferrell and Marshall William Ferrell of Gastonia, NC. There are also many cousins and friends who deeply mourn her passing. Because of the current world situation, no visitation or service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the . The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during its time of loss.

