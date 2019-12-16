Janet Flynn Wise

Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
Hollis Lakes Road
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
830 N. Jones Ave.
Rock Hill, SC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
830 N. Jones Ave.
Rock Hill, SC
Obituary
Mrs. Janet Flynn Wise, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

Mrs. Wise was born in Chester, SC, the daughter of the late Leon Flynn and Vernelle Flynn Broome. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and amazing, loving mother and grandmother, always helping and caring for others. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Her contagious, positive smile and spirit will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wise was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Milton Wise and her sister, Zelda Bigot.

Burial will be at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park on Hollis Lakes Road. The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:45 at Calvary Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00pm, officiated by Jerry Devinney and Reggie Hopkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail Wise Rogers (Steve) of Blackstock, her son Wesley Wise of Rock Hill, daughter-in-law, Barbara Wise of Rock Hill; her grandchildren Michael Wise, Amy Koterba (David) and Jarrett Rogers (Tiffany), her sister, Sybil Crenshaw and Julia Waits, caregiver and dear friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 830 N. Jones Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Published in The Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
