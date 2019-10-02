Mrs. Janet O. Sanders, 77, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Unity Cemetery in Ft. Mill with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Sanders was the daughter of the late Jessie Walker Sanders and the late Ophelia Mangum Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her companion of 46 years, Art Demarco.
Surviving are her sons, David (Cindi) Rawls of Lugoff, SC and Michael (Karen) Rawls of Rock Hill; her daughter, Jill Rawls of Rock Hill; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, Larry (Cheryl) Sanders of Pendleton, SC.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 2, 2019