Janet Sanders (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Sanders.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Cemetery
Ft. Mill, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Janet O. Sanders, 77, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Unity Cemetery in Ft. Mill with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Sanders was the daughter of the late Jessie Walker Sanders and the late Ophelia Mangum Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her companion of 46 years, Art Demarco.

Surviving are her sons, David (Cindi) Rawls of Lugoff, SC and Michael (Karen) Rawls of Rock Hill; her daughter, Jill Rawls of Rock Hill; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, Larry (Cheryl) Sanders of Pendleton, SC.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.