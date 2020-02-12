Mrs. Janette Johnston Cook, 81 went to be with her Lord Sunday morning February 9, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Mrs. Cook was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the daughter of the late Gordon Johnston and the late Floride Phillips Johnston. Church was a major part of her life from a very early age. She faithfully attended church and taught Sunday school of all ages. Mrs. Cook was a retired Human Resource Manager after 46 years with Carastar Industry. She loved to sing and play the piano and her first song she played was What a Friend We Have in Jesus at her church at the age of twelve. She loved people and everyone was a friend to her. She was a member of the Red Hat Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B Cook, and her daughter, Lisa Cook Ford.
Services for Mrs. Cook will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mt. Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend J. Wayne Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:15 pm on Thursday February 13, 2020 at the church prior to the service and other times at the home.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her son, Robert B. (Cheryl) Cook, Jr. of Oak Island, NC; her daughter, Susan Cook Reeves of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Oran (Essie) Johnston of Harlem, GA; her sister, Rita (Frank) Pruette of Rock Hill, SC; and her five grandchildren, Briana Ford, Beth-Ann Reeves, Shelby Cook, Caroline Reeves; and Bobby Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Cook's name to Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mt Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 12, 2020