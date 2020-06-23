Janice Ashe
Janice "Jan" Louan Owen Ashe, 85, of York, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in York with the Reverend Bruce Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the service.

Jan was born on August 26, 1934 to the late Virgil Owen and Ethelene Morris. She attended Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church in Clover, SC.

She is survived by her four sons, Kerry Ashe (Susan), Mickey Ashe, Cregg Ashe (Carolyn), and John Ashe, brother, Terry Morris (Carolyn), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Ashe, and brothers, Dean, Bobby and Freddy Owen.

In memory of Janice L. Ashe, memorials may be made to Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 2192 Meadow Rd. Clover, SC 29710 or to Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, 2450 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Ashe family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
