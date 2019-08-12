Janice Boulware Oates, 74, of Rock Hill, passed peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a viewing at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Tirzah ARP Church. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the church with Rev. Andrew Putnam officiating. Burial will follow at Tirzah ARP Church Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Oates was the daughter of the late George William Boulware, Sr. and Elizabeth Biggars Boulware.
She is survived by her husband, David Earl Oates; her son, John (Christina) Oates; her daughter, Dana (Ron) Hargrove; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Walter Boulware and Bill (Judy) Boulware; and sister, Ann Biggars. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Boulware.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janice's memory to Tirzah ARP Church, Building Fund, 6161 Mt. Gallant Road, York, SC 29745 and the , 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
