Janice Marie Rountree Crawford, 86, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Carolina Gardens in York.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC, with the Reverend Joseph Campbell officiating.
Janice was born on September 6, 1933 in Harrellsville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Aubrey Rountree and Lucille Sowe Rountree. She was a member at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in York.
She is survived by her husband, Hersey Walter Crawford, daughter, Angela Rutledge (Roy), son, Hersey William "Bill" Crawford (Dee), sister, Eloise Miller, grandchildren, Kimberly Shattuck (Michael), Cassandra Holt (Richard), Roy Rutledge, and great grandchildren, Zackery Grant, Jessica Shattuck, Zane Holt.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her sister, Diane George and brother, Leon Rountree.
In memory of Janice R. Crawford, memorials may be made to Hope Tract Ministries of Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1115 York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Crawford family.
Published in The Herald on May 5, 2020