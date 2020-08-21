Janice Denise "Denny" Jones, 57, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Union Baptist Church with the Reverend Ray Long officiating.
Denny was born on December 12, 1962 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Robert Orlando Dassing and Edna Pauline Bolin Dassing.
She is survived by her sons, James Maples of York, SC, Allen Maples of Greenville, TN, Jonathan Maples of York, SC, sisters, Teresa Turnage of York, SC, Susan Hall of York, SC, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Denny was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Jones.
In memory of Denny Jones, memorials may be made to York County Humane Society, 2036 Carolina Place Fort Mill, SC 29715.
