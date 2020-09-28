Mrs. Janice Page Ingram was born in Rock Hill, SC on March 10, 1959 to the late Willie "Jack" Page and Ruth Hoyles Page. She peacefully departed this earth on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC. Janice attended the public schools of York County. She earned her Business Associates degree at York Technical College and a Bachelor of Science degree at Winthrop University. She was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church and the A.P.B. Society. Janice was the Director of Toddler House of York County, Inc for 26 years and she served the Child Care Community for 35 plus years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Page; brother-in-law, Jimmy "Billy" Knox; sister-in-law, Latasha Baldwin Ingram. Janice leaves to cherish her loving memories to her husband, James Roosevelt Ingram; daughter, Janeishia Rochelle Paige Ingram; granddaughter, Journie Thrower; god-daughter, Kenyata Burris; sisters, Ruby Stukes (Traney), Janette McCullough, Cira "Inez" Page and Brenda Knox, all of Rock Hill; brothers, Willie "June" Page (Marilyn), Robert Hoyles and Melvin McCullough of Rock Hill; brothers-in-law, LeAntre (Haylen) Ingram, Jerome Davis, Brian Davis and Chris Davis; sisters-in-law, Yukisha Austin (Charles) and Latoya Stevenson (Ian). Also, three special people who held a place in her heart, Myron "Booley" Knox, Michelle Knox and Adrian Brown and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The viewing will be from 5-7 pm on Monday. The funeral service will be private.



