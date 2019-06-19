Janice Graham Williams, 72, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home in Clover.
The family will receive friends anytime, at the home, 1473 Tom Joye Road, Clover, SC.
Janice was a daughter of the late Paul Marion Graham and Clarice Dowless Graham. She was the widow of Burgin Buddy Williams.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lee Williams, daughters, Clarisa Williams Dover, Jean Martin and 5 grand children.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Williams family.
Published in The Herald on June 19, 2019