Mrs. Janie Barber Blake of 913 S. Stonewall Street(formerly of 201 Sidney Street) passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She is survived by 4 daughters, Zelma Reddick(Gary) of Fort Lawn, SC, Sylvia Blake Agurs, Trina Laing(Denroy), and Tonya Blake(Reco), all of Rock Hill; 5 sons, Donald Rodney Blake(Mattie), Terry Blake(Mamie), and Steve Blake, all of Rock Hill, Jasper Blake(Sherry) of Schertz, TX, and Selwyn Blake(Jude) of Columbia, SC; godson, Paul Barber(Linda) of Newport News, VA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020