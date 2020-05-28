Janie (Barber) Blake

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie (Barber) Blake.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Janie Barber Blake of 913 S. Stonewall Street(formerly of 201 Sidney Street) passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She is survived by 4 daughters, Zelma Reddick(Gary) of Fort Lawn, SC, Sylvia Blake Agurs, Trina Laing(Denroy), and Tonya Blake(Reco), all of Rock Hill; 5 sons, Donald Rodney Blake(Mattie), Terry Blake(Mamie), and Steve Blake, all of Rock Hill, Jasper Blake(Sherry) of Schertz, TX, and Selwyn Blake(Jude) of Columbia, SC; godson, Paul Barber(Linda) of Newport News, VA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.