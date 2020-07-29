Janie Pitman Gibson, 63, of Hickory Grove, SC, passed away on July 27, 2020. Janie was born in Rutherfordton County on October 16, 1956. She went to school in Mitchell County. Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Bill J. and Joyce McKinney Pitman. Also by her grandchildren Cole and Hunter Lingerfelt. Janie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Anderson, son-in-law Chris Anderson and granddaughter Riley Anderson. Daughter Jill Millen, son-in-law Bruce Millen, and grandchildren Will and Chloe Lingerfelt. There will be no service, but the family would like to ask that donations be given to the American Cancer Society
. The family of Janie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses at Agape Hospice of Rock Hill.