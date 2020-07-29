1/1
Janie Pitman Gibson
1956 - 2020
Janie Pitman Gibson, 63, of Hickory Grove, SC, passed away on July 27, 2020. Janie was born in Rutherfordton County on October 16, 1956. She went to school in Mitchell County. Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Bill J. and Joyce McKinney Pitman. Also by her grandchildren Cole and Hunter Lingerfelt. Janie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Anderson, son-in-law Chris Anderson and granddaughter Riley Anderson. Daughter Jill Millen, son-in-law Bruce Millen, and grandchildren Will and Chloe Lingerfelt. There will be no service, but the family would like to ask that donations be given to the American Cancer Society. The family of Janie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses at Agape Hospice of Rock Hill.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
