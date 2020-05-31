Janis Long
1949 - 2020
Mrs. Janis A. Long, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

All services will be private.

Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Long was the daughter of the late Jack Howard Armstrong and the late Sarah Oates Armstrong. She was retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield as a small group representative. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband, David J. Long; her daughter, Christal P. Brown; her grandson, Brandon Brown; two stepsons, Sean O. Long and William P. Long; her brother, Jack Harron (Mary Louise) Armstrong; her brother-in-law, Jody T. Long; and her sister-in-law, Kathy Rippon-Long.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Long's name to Friendship United Methodist Church, Children's Fund, 1200 Neely Store Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Long family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
