Jannie Price Woods, 72, of Chester SC, died August 31, 2020, with her family by her side. Jannie was born April 29, 1948 in the Halsellville Community of Chester, South Carolina, to Tracey Price, Sr and Rosa Lee Garner Price Mills.
She was a dedicated member of the St. Paul Halsellville Baptist Church where she served as secretary for 50 plus years. She was dedicated to her community in serving as Secretary/Treasurer for the Old Zion St Paul Halsellville Cemetery Association, Secretary/Treasurer of the Brooklyn Center, Woods Stars of Bethlehem Lodge #320 member, President for 20 plus years of the Finley High School Class of 1966. Most recently, she spearheaded the formation of a program for Cancer Patients at the Chester YMCA through LIVESTRONG, a national agency for those suffering with this devastating disease.
She is survived by her four children Bob Woods, Martin Woods, Nicole Culp, Janet Woods, and their spouses, as well as five brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Paul Halsellvile Baptist Church. Mask are required at the Church and Funeral Home.
Services provided by Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street. Funeral home website: www.christopherkingsfh.com