Jared W. Blake of 1062 Village Green Ln., passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. The funeral service will be 12 PM, Saturday at Rock Grove AME Zion Church with Dr. Titus Thorn, officiating and the Archbishop B.R. Wilson delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Rd. Jared was a 2017 graduate of Rock Hill High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. Survivors are his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Jeffery & Flowers Blake of the home; one brother, Jama'l S. Blake of Rock Hill. The family will receive friends at the home. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Blake family
Published in The Herald on Nov. 14, 2019