Jason Andrew Pattison, age 47, passed away on July 26, 2019. He is the son of Beth Wyer and George A. Pattison, III of Bonita Springs, Florida. He is survived by his three precious children, Emily, Sean and Taylor, his soulmate, Jenna Reeks, and his sister Sarah Pattison.



Jason was a devoted father and valued member of his community. Many people know him for his love of soccer, for he never could say no to an opportunity to coach. His favorite places were on the golf course, the lake, or with his family. He was a protector and problem solver to all that knew him, and there was never a problem he couldn't fix. He will forever be missed by the people who hold him in their hearts.



A memorial service to celebrate and honor his life will be held on Wednesday, July 31 2019 at 5:30 PM at Palmetto Funeral Home Chapel, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC. The family will receive friends at Pasquale's Restaurant and Pub, 1741 Gold Hill Road, Ste 100, Fort Mill, SC 29708 immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, because Jason and his family are sponsoring a child from Peru, donations may be made to Compassion International, by calling 800-336-7676 and requesting Memorial Fund, or to a .



