Jason Wayne Dalton CHARLOTTE, NC - A memorial Mass was held June 1, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church by Father Ed McDevitt to celebrate the life of Jason Wayne Dalton who died April 19, 2020, unexpectedly at home. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Dolores and Wilbur Smithies, Hilda and Floyd Dalton and his stepfather of 34 years Bill Compton. Jason was born in Lynchburg, VA, May 18, 1971. He moved to Charlotte with his mother Linda Compton and sister Lara, where he graduated from Olympic High School. Jason graduated from Western Carolina University with a BA in Criminal Justice and was president of Pi Kappa fraternity. Jason had an exemplary career with the Rock Hill Police Department after leaving the Mecklenburg County Sherrif's Department. He was always a daredevel and was famous for his dry wit. I would particularly like to thank Ms. Pamela Black, a long time friend since elementary school, who re-entered Jason's life shortly after he almost lost his life in July of 2019. I will forever be filled with gratitude to Pam for helping Jason return to life showing him kindness, love and support. Most importantly, leading my son back to God.



