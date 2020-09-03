Mr. Jason Lance Stegall, 49, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A native of Rock Hill, SC, Jason was the son of Jack Stegall (Barbara) and Barbara Black. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and graduated from Clemson University with an Engineering degree. Jason was employed with Sundyne as a Regional Sales Manager. His world centered around his 11-year-old son, Cooper. His biggest accomplishment was being the best dad he could be. Jason was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed all sports and considered financial planning his hobby.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his son, Jason Cooper Stegall of Elgin; brother, Bart Stegall (Blair) of Summerville, SC; brother, John A. Black, III of Rock Hill; sisters, Dorothy Dixon of Charleston, SC and Margaret Macaulay of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Tyler Williamson of Mt. Pleasant and the mother of his son, Shelia Stegall of Elgin, SC He also is survived by many other beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jason's name to the charity of one's choice
