Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Matthew Coleman. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jason Matthew Coleman, 35, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Barry Dagenhart officiating. Visitation will be held at the home of his father and step-mother, Eddy and Sally Coleman on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm and following the service at the church.



Jason was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of Dixie Coleman and Eddy and Sally Coleman, all of Rock Hill. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School where he played football. He graduated in 2006 from Clemson University with a degree in marketing and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jason was an avid Clemson fan who was fun loving and enjoyed socializing with friends.



In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his son, Maddox Edwin Coleman of Rock Hill; brother, Jordan Andrew Coleman of Columbia, SC; three step-sisters, Ginger Catoe, Anna Stanley and Miriam Forster; his maternal step-grandmother, Nancy Harrison of Easley, SC; and his paternal grandmother, Joel Coleman of York, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jason's name to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Condolences may be made to Jason's family at

Mr. Jason Matthew Coleman, 35, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Barry Dagenhart officiating. Visitation will be held at the home of his father and step-mother, Eddy and Sally Coleman on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm and following the service at the church.Jason was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of Dixie Coleman and Eddy and Sally Coleman, all of Rock Hill. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School where he played football. He graduated in 2006 from Clemson University with a degree in marketing and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jason was an avid Clemson fan who was fun loving and enjoyed socializing with friends.In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his son, Maddox Edwin Coleman of Rock Hill; brother, Jordan Andrew Coleman of Columbia, SC; three step-sisters, Ginger Catoe, Anna Stanley and Miriam Forster; his maternal step-grandmother, Nancy Harrison of Easley, SC; and his paternal grandmother, Joel Coleman of York, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jason's name to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.Condolences may be made to Jason's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close