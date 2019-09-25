Mr. Jason Matthew Coleman, 35, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Barry Dagenhart officiating. Visitation will be held at the home of his father and step-mother, Eddy and Sally Coleman on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm and following the service at the church.
Jason was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of Dixie Coleman and Eddy and Sally Coleman, all of Rock Hill. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School where he played football. He graduated in 2006 from Clemson University with a degree in marketing and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jason was an avid Clemson fan who was fun loving and enjoyed socializing with friends.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his son, Maddox Edwin Coleman of Rock Hill; brother, Jordan Andrew Coleman of Columbia, SC; three step-sisters, Ginger Catoe, Anna Stanley and Miriam Forster; his maternal step-grandmother, Nancy Harrison of Easley, SC; and his paternal grandmother, Joel Coleman of York, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jason's name to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made to Jason's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 25, 2019