Jason W. Dalton, 48, passed suddenly at his home in Charlotte, NC. Born in Lynchburg, VA before moving to Charlotte as a boy, Jason attended Western Carolina University where he met his wife, Missy (Broadway) Dalton. Together, they started their life in Charlotte, before moving to Rock Hill, SC for work and to raise their son, Zachary. They also resided in Clover, SC before settling back in Charlotte to live near family.



Fiercely protective of his family and his Wi-Fi password, Jason loved the law and his brothers in blue. Since 1993, he was a career police officer, at Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office before joining the Rock Hill Police Department. He was a patrol, special projects and narcotics officer and an original member of the Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) since 1999. While in the DEU he rose to the rank of Lieutenant over the East Side of DEU and of Violent Crimes/Person's Crimes. He was a member of the Rock Hill SWAT Team, where he was promoted to Team Leader and Team Commander. He joined the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office in York County as an investigator assisting in the prosecution of violent crimes. In 2016, Jason retired from Law Enforcement.



Jason enjoyed watching all sports but especially watching Zach play soccer or following Rooney on Manchester United. He and his son were both lifelong Steelers fans and followed NC Tarheels for basketball.



An avid outdoorsman, Jason was a thrill seeker in life. He enjoyed riding quads, motorcycles, jet skis, even skydiving with his son. He loved to vacation in the Outer Banks and hoped to retire there. He was passionate about coin collecting, geography, history and politics. Jason was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Rock Hill Pistol Club.



Jason is survived by his wife, Missy; son, Zachary; his in-laws, Margaret (Kevin), Andy (Susan) and their children; his beloved dogs, as well as many other family members.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy for SC (



