The Man, the Myth, the Legend; "Fuzz" Jay Sweeney Rowan, Jr., age 68, passed away June 1, 2019, at his home in Fort Mill, S.C. surrounded by family and friends.
Fuzz is the son of Jay Sweeney Rowan, Sr. and the late Betty Bernice Rowan, and is survived by his siblings, Darrel Rowan, "Patty" Patricia Rowan, "Ronno" Ronald Rowan, and "Cassie" Cassandra Rapier. He is survived by his son David Jay Rowan, his daughter-in-law Bretta Louise Rowan, and his grandson Sean David Rowan. He was the devoted husband of "Suzy" Susan Beth Welsh for 14 years until her passing in 2011. He was a lively part of the "Rowan Mafia" extended family and they will miss his ever-present smile and the way he made them laugh.
Fuzz's family would like to thank his doctors and the staff of the CVICU at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C., and the hospice caretakers of Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill, S.C. The thoughtfulness and true heartfelt concern for his well-being and needs was everything he and his family needed during this time of loss.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wolfe Funeral Home, 314 Spratt St., Fort Mill, SC 29715
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on June 5, 2019