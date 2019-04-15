Mrs. Jean "J.J." Boyne, 76, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Richard Carr officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.
J.J. was a native of Springfield, SC and the daughter of the late Olin J. and Melba Cook Williams. She taught kindergarten in Columbia for many years and retired from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, where she worked as an administrative assistant. J.J. loved Edisto Beach and enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends, especially her grandson, Dixon, whom she adored. She was an absolute joy, a sassy little firecracker and the cutest fashionista. She was a friend to each and everyone she met.
J.J. is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Boyne; her daughter, Michele Boyne Murdoch and her husband, SE; and her grandson, Dixon. She was preceded in death by her sisters, June McLain, Jeanette Still and Jane Gleaton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 234 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
