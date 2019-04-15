Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean "J.J." Boyne. View Sign





A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Richard Carr officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.



J.J. was a native of Springfield, SC and the daughter of the late Olin J. and Melba Cook Williams. She taught kindergarten in Columbia for many years and retired from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, where she worked as an administrative assistant. J.J. loved Edisto Beach and enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends, especially her grandson, Dixon, whom she adored. She was an absolute joy, a sassy little firecracker and the cutest fashionista. She was a friend to each and everyone she met.



J.J. is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Boyne; her daughter, Michele Boyne Murdoch and her husband, SE; and her grandson, Dixon. She was preceded in death by her sisters, June McLain, Jeanette Still and Jane Gleaton.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 234 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Condolences may be made at

Mrs. Jean "J.J." Boyne, 76, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Richard Carr officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.J.J. was a native of Springfield, SC and the daughter of the late Olin J. and Melba Cook Williams. She taught kindergarten in Columbia for many years and retired from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, where she worked as an administrative assistant. J.J. loved Edisto Beach and enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends, especially her grandson, Dixon, whom she adored. She was an absolute joy, a sassy little firecracker and the cutest fashionista. She was a friend to each and everyone she met.J.J. is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Boyne; her daughter, Michele Boyne Murdoch and her husband, SE; and her grandson, Dixon. She was preceded in death by her sisters, June McLain, Jeanette Still and Jane Gleaton.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 234 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close