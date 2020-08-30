Mrs. Jean Catoe McCoy, 87, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rock Hill Acute Care Center.



Memorial services will be 3 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Whitesell Funeral Home with Rev. John Parris officiating.



A native of York County, Mrs. McCoy was a daughter of the late Orin Catoe and Essie Tiller Catoe. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Richburg, SC. She worked as a Head Start teacher in the Fort Mill School District. Later she worked at McDonald's where she made biscuits. Her faith was especially important to her and she read her Bible daily. She loved her kids and grandchildren.



Surviving are her children, Robert Wray (Felicia), Elizabeth James (Dennis), Ruby Switzer (Bill), Dianne Craig, and Jerri Tombaugh; sister, Essie Starnes; four grandchildren, Denell Craig, M.J. Craig, Beth Craig, and Wesley Tombaugh; 7 great-grandchildren, Autumn Manley, Faith Manley, Abbi Craig, Hunter Starnes, Hayden Wray, Hunter Tombaugh, and Tre' Cloud; two great-great-grandchildren, Logan Starnes and Skyler Starnes. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Johnnie Elizabeth Ross; three brothers; and four sisters.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.



