Jean Glasscock Lesslie, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Catawba, SC, in rural York County, on October 28, 1928, she was the oldest child of the late Earl Palmer Glasscock, Sr. and Ollie Simpson Glasscock. Jean grew up on the family farm in Catawba, SC where her father owned a Pet dairy. She graduated from Rock Hill High School and was valedictorian of her class. She graduated Cum Laude from Erskine College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a teaching certificate in 1949.



Jean is survived by her two sons, William Herman "Les" Lesslie Jr. (Gina) of Columbia and James Cochran Lesslie (Cyndi) of Dalton, GA, a sister, Barbara Ann Glasscock of Catawba, SC and a large and loving extended family. "Nana" was beloved by her seven grandchildren, Ann Tipton Lesslie Francis (Kent) of Memphis, TN; Virginia Walker Lesslie of Charleston, SC; Jason Franklin Lesslie (Kellen) of Nashville, TN; Ryan Tolbert Lesslie of Chattanooga, TN; Jordan Price Crabtree of Dalton, GA; Kylee Elizabeth Lesslie of Dalton, GA; and Eric William Lesslie of Chattanooga, TN.



She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William Herman Lesslie, Sr., two brothers and their wives, Earl Palmer Glasscock, Jr. (Pat), James Simpson Glasscock (Ann), and a sister Frances Olivia Glasscock.



Jean and Herman moved several times while Herman was in the Navy. Jean taught in Virginia, NC and SC, primarily 8th grade math. She taught at Brooklyn Cayce High School and also at Crayton Jr. High. After moving from Columbia to Greenville in 1963, she took a break from teaching to raise her two boys. She later resumed her career teaching in the Developmental Studies Program at Greenville Technical College, retiring in 1988. A life-long Associate Reformed Presbyterian, she was a member of Neely's Creek, Centennial, Greenville and First Presbyterian A.R.P Churches. During WWII she was an editor of the Golden Cord, a monthly magazine published by Neely's Creek Church for the servicemen abroad to keep them informed about activities at home. She served as a Sunday school teacher, a member of both the Women's Society and the Missionary Society. She and Herman were the co-leaders of the Stephen's Ministries outreach program at Greenville ARP. Her former circle, Circle #2, which she founded at the Greenville ARP church, was re-named the Jean Lesslie Circle in her honor.



She was a member and former President of the Thursday Afternoon Club in Greenville, a literary society founded in 1894. Her hobbies were reading, cooking, gardening and traveling. She was an excellent cook and was famous for the pickles she made every summer from her vegetable garden. Jean and Herman travelled frequently after they retired and visited 68 countries and all fifty states. Herman's goal was to visit all seven continents- but when he mentioned going to Antarctica, Jean said "Have a nice time!" Six continents were enough for her! Herman made the trip by himself at 76.



She and her brothers' and sisters' families have gathered each summer at the beach for over fifty years. A beach trip in 1965 evolved into a family tradition which now includes four generations.



Jean and Herman moved from Greenville to Laurel Crest Retirement Center in 2005 and she cherished all of the friendships she made there. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Laurel Crest for the special attention they have lovingly provided over the years and the staff of Agape Hospice who were there to meet her every need. Special thanks also to Circle #8 at First Presbyterian Church who showed innumerable acts of kindness to Jean during her stay at Laurel Crest.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23rd from 10:00 a.m.- noon at Dunbar Funeral Home on Devine Street, Columbia, SC. Funeral Services will be held at noon with burial to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Neely's Creek ARP Church in Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St. Columbia, SC 29201 or Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



