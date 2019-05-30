Jean Kay Comer, 84, departed this earth for her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at HarborChase of Rock Hill where she was a resident.
Jean was born to Fred and Virginia Giles Kay in Ware Shoals, SC in November of 1934. Jean retired from Rock Hill Surgical Associatesas the front desk receptionist after twenty-five years of service. She was a member at West End Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Richard E Comer; four daughters, Linda Warner Hinson, Brenda Warner, Roxie Comer, and Robyn Comer Hyatt; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Sammie Kay Brown, Ann Kay Hall and Mary Kay Rawls; and a grandson, Dave Thomas Walker
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at West End Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service in the family life center.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Hwy, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 30, 2019