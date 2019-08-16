Jean Lynn, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in York with Brother Thomas Callahan officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Jean was a daughter of the late Vernon G. Jones and Juanita M. Hastings Jones and the widow of Robert Eugene "Gene" Lynn.
She was baptized January 26,1957 as one of Jehovahs witnesses and attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness and she was retired from Southern Bell.
She is survived by her son, Geoffrey E. Lynn his wife Cindy and granddaughter, Eleise Lynn.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Lynn family.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2019