Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Grave Presbyterian Church





Jean was born on July 26, 1930 in Cantonsville, Maryland to the late James L. and Drusillia Blakeney Maynard. After moving to Tega Cay over thirty years ago with her husband Jack, Jean became involved in the Tega Cay Vintage Club and Tega Cay Garden Club. She was devoted to her family and her two sons where her joy. Jean enjoyed spending time with Jack sailing, cruising and vacationing with her family. Jean was a fantastic secretary working wherever Jack went. She was a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings James L. Maynard Jr., Drusilla Maynard Wolking and Frances Alan Maynard.



Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years John "Jack" Riedel of the home, two sons John Maynard Riedel and wife Karen of Smith Station, Alabama and Eric Alan Riedel and wife Beth of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are three grandsons Jacob Riedel, Ryan Campbell, Ian Lee and; one great grandson Parker Campbell and numerous loving extended family members.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Grave Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Joan Sizoo officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church 2764 Pleasant Rd. #10904, Fort Mill, SC 29708 or Tega Cay Volunteer Fire Department 7200 Tega Cay Dr., Tega Cay, SC 29708.



An online guestbook and obituary is available at



Palmetto Funeral Home is proudly serving the Riedel family.

