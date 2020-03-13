Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean McCaskill Kelley. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Graveside service 11:30 AM Forest Hills Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jean McCaskill Kelley, 89, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020. She was born in Elliott, SC, and was the daughter of the late Thomas McCaskill, Sr. and Emmie Walters McCaskill. She was also predeceased by her husband Dr. Ronald E. Kelley, Sr., her brother Thomas "Mac" McCaskill, Jr. (the late Marion), and her grandson Joseph Galloway, Jr.



She is survived by her four children Katherine Kelley, Rhonda K. Hargrove (Bill), Ronald E. Kelley Jr. "Butch" (Michelle), and Melody Kelley. Her life was blessed with 9 grandchildren Angel Watts (Alan), Regina Najera (Jose), Rhonda Ann Thomas, Kathie McEver (Rob), Jonathan Wratten (Alexis), Kelley Lauren Hargrove, Foster William Hargrove, Jr. "Billy" (Jazmin), Ronald E. Kelley III "Ron" (Mallory), and Mitchell Kelley. She also was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a woman of God and wanted to share the good news about Him with everyone. Her favorite Bible verse was "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." John 14:27



She lived life to the absolute fullest and helped all those around live their life to the fullest as well. She was a school teacher, choir director, children's church director, church organist, creator of sunshine boxes, writer of poems, Opera singer, and wonderful motivator.



Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday March 14, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery.



