Jean McKinney McDaniel, 64, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, September 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at New Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smyrna, SC with the Reverend James Platt officiating.
Jean was born on February 25, 1956 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Harlon McKinney and Doris Bolin McKinney. She worked for York County at the Detention Center and was a member of Beersheba Presbyterian Church of Clover, SC.
Jean is survived by her husband, Larry "Ronnie" McDaniel, sons, William Lee English (Kelly), Joshua Alan McDaniel, Justin Michael McDaniel (Meredith), step-mother, Brenda McKinney, sisters, Donna Ferrell, Jane Dover, Patty Houser, brother, Harlon McKinney, and seven grandchildren, Taylor English, Tiffany English, Trace English, Levi McDaniel, Layla McDaniel, Robinson McDaniel, and Wyatt McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beersheba Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 130 South Beersheba Rd. Clover, SC 29710.
