Jean (McKinney) McDaniel
1956 - 2020
Jean McKinney McDaniel, 64, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, September 8, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at New Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smyrna, SC with the Reverend James Platt officiating.

Jean was born on February 25, 1956 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Harlon McKinney and Doris Bolin McKinney. She worked for York County at the Detention Center and was a member of Beersheba Presbyterian Church of Clover, SC.

Jean is survived by her husband, Larry "Ronnie" McDaniel, sons, William Lee English (Kelly), Joshua Alan McDaniel, Justin Michael McDaniel (Meredith), step-mother, Brenda McKinney, sisters, Donna Ferrell, Jane Dover, Patty Houser, brother, Harlon McKinney, and seven grandchildren, Taylor English, Tiffany English, Trace English, Levi McDaniel, Layla McDaniel, Robinson McDaniel, and Wyatt McDaniel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beersheba Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 130 South Beersheba Rd. Clover, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McDaniel family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
