Mrs. Sarah Jean Rowell, 88, went home to live with her Lord and Savior on the 16th day of February in 2020 following a long period of declining health.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.



Jean was born July 13, 1931 in Monroe, NC to the late Will W. Helms and the late Mary Stevenson Helms. She was married 69 wonderful years to the late William Bruce Rowell. Jean was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters from Monroe, NC and Rock Hill.



Mrs. Rowell was a longtime member of Lakewood Baptist Church. She was retired from Celanese Corporation and following her retirement she and her husband loved traveling.



Surviving are her daughter, Linda R. Sowell of Rock Hill; her son, William Dennis (Mary Kay) Rowell of Rock Hill; her grandsons, William Travis Rowell, Joshua Bemis and Jeremy (Melissa) Bemis; five great-grandchildren; her special friend, Doug McManus; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Glenna, Jackie and Tracie as well as her niece Libby Tucker of Rock Hill for the excellent care given to their mom and to the family during this difficult time.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-1:45 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Rowell's name to Lakewood Baptist Church, Chest of Joash, 3520 Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.



