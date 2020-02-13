Jean Stowe Ashley, 91, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Haven in the Village at Carolina Place in Pineville, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery in York, SC, with the Reverend Eugene Feagin officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the church Fellowship Hall.
Jean was born on May 31, 1928 in York County. She was the daughter of the late John D. Stowe and Mary Youngblood Stowe. She was a lifelong member of Philadelphia UMC.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Susie Elkins (Tommy), son, Steve Ashley (Lyn), four grandchildren, Jackie Johnsen (Doug), Clay Elkins (Suzanne), Stephanie Weir (Thomas), Sarah Baird (Chris), and eight great grandchildren, Lilly Johnsen, Ashley Johnsen, Ivy Johnsen, Tad Elkins, Anderson Weir, Weston Weir, Dixon Baird, and Elliott Baird.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her Army veteran husband, Fred Roy Ashley, sister, Peggy S. Byrd, and brother, Bobby Gray Stowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia UMC, 2260 Chester Hwy., York, SC 29745.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers at The Haven in the Village at Carolina Place for their love and kindness towards Jean.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 13, 2020