Jean Wilson (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Wilson.
Service Information
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-980-7444
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Jean Bishop Wilson, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Brookdale Spring Arbor surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am.

A native of Chester County, Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late Charlie Brown Bishop and Dora Weaver Bishop. She was a Varsity Basketball player at Rock Hill High School. She enjoyed writing poetry and was a published poet. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She will be remembered as a great cook. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, crocheting, bowling, and playing baseball in the backyard with the grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Johnny Wilson (Karol) and Andy Wilson (Jennifer); two daughters, Jean Marie Burkhamer (Kevin) and Sue Ellen Smith; a sister, Estelle Russell;13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Wilson; and two sisters, Carrie Mae Whitler and Margaret Gates.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745 and/or SC Chapter, 901 South Pine Street, lower level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.