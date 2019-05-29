Mrs. Jean Bishop Wilson, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Brookdale Spring Arbor surrounded by her loving family.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am.



A native of Chester County, Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late Charlie Brown Bishop and Dora Weaver Bishop. She was a Varsity Basketball player at Rock Hill High School. She enjoyed writing poetry and was a published poet. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She will be remembered as a great cook. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, crocheting, bowling, and playing baseball in the backyard with the grandchildren.



Surviving are two sons, Johnny Wilson (Karol) and Andy Wilson (Jennifer); two daughters, Jean Marie Burkhamer (Kevin) and Sue Ellen Smith; a sister, Estelle Russell;13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Wilson; and two sisters, Carrie Mae Whitler and Margaret Gates.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745 and/or SC Chapter, 901 South Pine Street, lower level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

