Jeanette Contos
1940 - 2020
Ms. Jeanette Diane Contos, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

The funeral mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Saint Mary Catholic Church, with Father Agustin Guzman officiating.

Born in New York City, NY, Ms. Contos was the daughter of the late George Contos and the late Genevieve Owad Contos. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Contos. She enjoyed going to the YMCA aquatics center with her friends and enjoyed crafting. She was a great mother and a very strong woman with a good sense of humor. She attended Saint Mary Catholic Church.

Surviving are her children, Thomas (Ellen) Maloney of Goshen, NY, Diane (Gordon) Howard of Weddington, NC, George (Laura) Maloney of Fort Mill, SC, Patricia (Andrew Rauen) Maloney of Mebane, NC, James (Gradeen) Maloney of Summerfield, NC and Christopher Corrado of Rock Hill, SC; fifteen grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Kram and Carolyn Costello; her brother, George Contos; and many friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Contos' name to the American Lung Assoc., 55 W. Wacker Dr., Ste 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601 or to Saint Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
