Jeanie Ramey Wilson Stines, 69, died peacefully at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House on April 3, 2020 in Rock Hill.
Memorial services will be live streamed from the Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel on Friday, April 10, 2020. Please log into www.greenefuneralhome.net to view at 2:00 PM.
Jeanie was a unique woman with an infectious personality and quick wit. She made friends where ever she went and treasured those friendships. Through Jeanie's work and as a volunteer, she was a strong advocate for people who needed help and were unable to advocate for themselves. Through the years she served on various committees and in organizations to help develop programs and policies to better serve vulnerable people. Jeanie had a strong faith that sustained her during her health challenges. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Rock Hill.
Jeanie is survived by her daughter, Deronda W. (Brian) Honig; her sisters, Carolyne Ramey (Miqule) Garcia and Melanie Ramey; her brother, Darrell Ramey; her two grandchildren, Christopher and Riley; her special friend, Darrell.
Jeanie's family would like to thank the staff of Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, her home hospice team especially Korrine and Katy, and private caregivers Kaye and Shay for their compassionate care.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 8, 2020