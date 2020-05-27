Mr. Jeffrey Michael Kershner, 64, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Services will be private.
Born in Dayton, OH, Mr. Kershner was the son of the late Gordon Dale Kershner and the late Mary Butler Kershner. He enjoyed working with stain glass.
Surviving are his wife of 11 years and companion for 18 years, Tina Marie Kershner; two sons; two daughters; one brother; two sisters; six grandchildren; and his dogs, Rosie and Brutus.
Published in The Herald on May 27, 2020