Mr. Chapman passed away Sat., Aug. 29th at home. He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffery, Sr., and grandfather, Billy Parton. He is survived by his daughter, Breonna Chapman; mother, Flora Parton; grandmother, Gaynelle Parton; longtime companion, Clarissa Bates, and her children, Thomas Britt and Madison Britt.



He will be loved and missed by many family and friends.



