Mr. Jeffrey (Jeff) Russell, 44, peacefully went home to meet the Lord, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Unity at Calvary Church of God, 550 Hollis Lakes Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with the Rev. James Locklair, Jr. officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Memorial Park.
A native of Rock Hill, Jeff was a son of Libby Higginbotham; his step-father, Ricky Higginbotham; three children, Kaiti Russell, Justin Russell, and Chasiti Lowery; two brothers, Adam Russell and Jonathan Bumgardner; four sisters, Liz Ross (Ben), Sharon Browne, Anita Geddings (Bill), and Jodi Russell; and a granddaughter, Mila Russell. He was preceded in death by his father Roy Russell and a brother, Ricky Russell.
Jeff was loved by his family and is remembered as an All-Star quarterback for the Rock Hill School District. He had a deep love for music, playing the guitar, fishing, and being surrounded by nature.
