Mr. Jeffrey "Scott" Brown, 48, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Brown was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the son of Linda Lynn Brown of Rock Hill and the late M. B. Brown. He was of the Baptist faith and owner and operator of JSB Metal Fabrication. Mr. Brown was a member of the Rock Hill Elks Club and President of the Buck U Hunt Club.
A memorial service for Mr. Brown will be held 5:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with Reverend John Sadler officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Carol Shackelford Brown; his daughter, Alex Brown Walton (Clint); his brother, Mike Brown (Windy); his two grandsons, Waylon Clark and Weston Walton, all of Rock Hill; his grandmother, Theda M Lynn of Pageland, SC.; his niece, Ari Brown; and his two nephews, Corey Bailey and Jackson Shackelford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brown's name to Children Attention Home, PO Box 2912, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to the Special Olympics South Carolina, 169 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29603 or online at [email protected]
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 29, 2020