Jeffrey Therrell

Mr. Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Therrell, age 58 of Indian Land, died Wednesday.
The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Restoration Church of the Carolinas.
Born in Norton, Va., Jeffrey was a son of James Bobby Therrell and the late Rita Richardson Therrell (2013). He graduated from Indian Land High School in 1980.
Surviving are his son, Jeffrey Lee Therrell; his father James Bobby Therrell; his brother, James Darren "Jimmy" Therrell (Tammy); his former spouse, Lisa Hollister; and two nephews, Justin and Jake.
Memorials may be made to Restoration Church of the Carolinas, 8365 Possum Hollow Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
