1/
Jeffrey Therrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Therrell, age 58 of Indian Land, died Wednesday.

The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Restoration Church of the Carolinas.

Born in Norton, Va., Jeffrey was a son of James Bobby Therrell and the late Rita Richardson Therrell (2013). He graduated from Indian Land High School in 1980.

Surviving are his son, Jeffrey Lee Therrell; his father James Bobby Therrell; his brother, James Darren "Jimmy" Therrell (Tammy); his former spouse, Lisa Hollister; and two nephews, Justin and Jake.

Memorials may be made to Restoration Church of the Carolinas, 8365 Possum Hollow Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29707.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Restoration Church of the Carolinas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved