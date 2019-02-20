Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Boyd Williams. View Sign

Mrs. Jennie Boyd Williams, 87, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



Service for Mrs. Williams will be 2:00 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Reverends Matt Joldersman and Heiko Burklin officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm in the parlor of the church.



Mrs. Williams was born December 20, 1931 in Rock Hill, to the late Frel Fennell Boyd and the late Lillian O. Oates Boyd. She was the widow of Frank L. Williams, Sr.; they were married for 56 years. Mrs. Williams was a member of Neely's Creek ARP Church for many years where she sang in the choir, was very active in the women's church work as well as holding many offices in the Women of the Church, also holding offices in the Catawba Presbyterial including President. Mrs. Williams also served in offices of the Women's Synodical Union of the ARP Church; she also served on the Board of World Witness for several years for the ARP denomination; She also held many offices with the Auxiliary of the Gideons International where she had been a member for many years. Mrs. Williams was employed as legal secretary to the late Robert S. Friedman, Esquire for over 60 years.



Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Frank L. Williams, Jr. and his wife Amy of Rock Hill; her daughter, Beverly Williams Jacobs of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Kristen Williams Comer (Will), Frank Chenoweth, Megan Rodgers; two great-grandchildren, Braylee Land and Ellison Comer; many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty, Catherine, and Anne; her brother, Frel.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Gideon International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800.



