Service Information

Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill , SC 29732
(803)-329-4141

Visitation
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill , SC 29732

Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill , SC 29732

Obituary

Mrs. Jennie T. Wray, 89, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 22, 2020.



Jennie was born on April 26, 1930 in Lando, SC to the late Mattie Laney Tinkler and John Henry Tinkler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben R. Wray, her son, Allen Cooper, and her siblings.



She worked from the day she turned 16 starting at Manetta Mills and continued working until she was 75 years old. She was active at Eastside Baptist Church, Rock Hill, SC in both Sunday School and choir. She loved to travel with her sister and her friends. She was known for her Southern cooking. Her table was always crowded, and no one left hungry. She enjoyed shopping, and spending time with her family. She never met a stranger, and if you met her once in your life you always remembered her. She was a loving person who will be missed dearly for her smile and quick wit.



Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons Eddie Wray and Stacy Cooper and his wife Sharon; two daughters Karen Wray Nicosia and her husband Brian, and Jeneice Cooper Denman and her husband Mack; one sister-in-law, Betty Branigan and several nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Bass Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Chase Catledge officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home.



