Jennifer Lynn (JL) McDaniel-Milliken (45) of Rock Hill, SC passed away early in the morning on November 18, 2019 due to complications from a second fight against breast cancer. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, daughter in law, mother, niece, cousin, and friend to all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband Andy and daughter Alice McDaniel-Milliken of Rock Hill, SC her mother Audrey Fender McDaniel of Greenwood, SC and brother James Gregory (Ruthie) McDaniel of Gray Court, SC. She was preceded in death by her father: James Eugene McDaniel, paternal grandparents (Willard & Marian McDaniel) and maternal grandparents (Thomas & Evelyn Fender) of Greenwood, SC.



JL was an instructor of Music and Music Librarian at Winthrop University holding a B.M. and M.M. in vocal performance from Winthrop and M.L.I.S from the University of South Carolina. In addition to leading the Music Library in collection development and operations, she taught voice, voice methods, diction, and her personal favorite Opera Literature.



She performed the title roles in opera productions of Suor Angelica and Dido and Aeneas, was co-director of Winthrop's production of Dido and Aeneas, director of Red, White, and New: American One-Act Operas, and assistant director of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Gondoliers. She also was the soprano soloist in performances of Handel's Messiah, Vivaldi's Gloria, Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, Schubert's Mass in G, Faure's Requiem, and many other sacred works. She performed in numerous recitals, concerts, festivals, and musicals throughout York, Richland, and Mecklenburg counties.



She was a lover of all things Scottish and every dog she saw. She enjoyed being in and directing church choirs and had an amazing faith journey over her life.



Her greatest love and accomplishment in life was being an excellent wife and mother.



A memorial service followed by a reception will be held 2 pm Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC where she was a member. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church, humane society, the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC or a .

