Service Information

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill , SC 29732
(803)-326-2051

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
830 N. Jones Avenue
Rock Hill , SC

Celebration of Life
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
830 N. Jones Avenue
Rock Hill , SC

Obituary

Reverend Jeramy Scott Herring, 44, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home.



Celebration of Life service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 N. Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC with the Reverend Reggie Hopkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 pm Friday at the church.



Pastor Herring was born in Rock Hill, SC on November 10, 1975 to Linda Farmer Herring and the late Gerald Herring, Sr. He was the current pastor of Old Paths Community Church of Rock Hill. In addition to preaching the word of God full time, he was a stay at home dad. Jeramy loved reading and collecting comic books. Camping any and everywhere, he was a skilled marksman. Jeramy loved his Farmer family and looked forward to his favorite yearly event with them, The Farmer Easter Egg Hunt. Jeramy loved to cook, thankfully, he was good at it! He was well known to be the most thoughtful gift giver around. Jeramy was loved and adored by his many friends and family. He loved his girls more than life itself and thought they hung the moon.



Pastor Herring is survived by the loves of his life, wife, Teague Booth Herring, with whom he recently celebrated 20 years of marriage; his daughter, Mattie Zo Herring; his mother, Linda F. Forrester and step-father, Dariel of Rock Hill; his brothers. Tony Herring (Julie), Jason Herring (Taylor) both of Rock Hill; his step-brother, Jason Forrester of Elizabethtown, TN; his sisters, Cynthia Herring White (TJ) and Angelia Herring Childers (Mike) all of Rock Hill; his uncle Alan Herring (Jeannette) of Charlotte; his six nephews, Jacob Herring, Jackson Herring, Jake Sims, Trey White, Brent Childers, and Andy Childers; his five nieces, Stevie Herring, Emme Herring, Nora Herring, Abby W. Childers, and Amy Childers; his great nephews, Trenton Childers and William Childers; his great nieces, Annalee Herring and Bethany Childers. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Herring, Jr.



Published in The Herald on Dec. 12, 2019

