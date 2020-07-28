1/1
Jeremiah R. Julian
1978 - 2020
42, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born January 31, 1978 to Nancy Taylor and the late James Julian. He leaves loving and cherished memories to his Wife; Melissa Julian, Son; Clayton Julian, Daughters; Caitlin Bailey and Allie Julian. Three grandchildren Gabriel, Samuel and Adeline. His Mother Nancy Taylor, Two brothers, four sisters, a host of Nieces and Nephews. Jeremiah was an employee at City Collision, Previously employed at Maaco for 20 years, he was part owner of Nulmage along with his son, they shared their passion of body work and painting cars. Jeremiah wore many hats; painter, body work, fixing cars and being a comedian but most importantly he was a loving husband, father and Pawpaw. The family will have a Celebration of Life on a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the family by GoFundMe account "In Loving Memory of Jeremiah" Services Provided by Faith Funeral Services York,SC.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
