Mr. Jerome Oliver, 77, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Pastors Rod McNair and Mike Desimone officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born in Gaffney, SC, Mr. Oliver was the son of the late Willie T. Oliver and the late Nellie Patterson Oliver. He was the widower of Edith Sprouse Oliver. He was a US Navy veteran and was retired from General Tire with 29 years of service.
Surviving are his daughter, Jerrie O. (Keith) Powers of Rock Hill; his sons, Jeff (Sybil) Oliver and Eddie Oliver, both of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren, Theodore (Amanda) Powers, Amber Powers (Christopher) Leonard, Andrew (Jaimee) Powers, Simon (Naveela) Oliver, Skyler Oliver, Mason Oliver, Andrea (Tommy Baca) Oliver, and Allison (Nathan) Murrah; ten great-grandchildren, Daniel, Emma, Eliana, Hannah, Olivia, Amia, Ariana, Mila, Jana and Ivy; his brothers, Roger Oliver and Jerry Wayne Greene; and his sisters, Linda Kay Davis, Judy Wilson, Tina Carter, Jennifer Tate and Diane Mangrum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Oliver's name to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
