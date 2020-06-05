Jerry Allen Stiles, 57, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 peacefully at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverend Wallace Tinsley officiating.
Jerry was born on April 7, 1963 in York, SC. He was the son of C.L. Stiles and Faye O'neal Stiles. He attended Filbert Presbyterian Church in America.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is survived by his daughter, Allyson Stiles, son, J.P. Stiles (Kelly), brother, Tracy Stiles (Christina), granddaughters, Aubree and Jocelyn Stiles, and his good friend and caregiver, Todd Hamilton.
Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay Cain Stiles.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Stiles family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.