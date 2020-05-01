Mr. Jerry C. "JC" Enfinger, 73, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his house.
There will be a private family service.
Born in Columbia, AL, Mr. Enfinger was the son of the late Clifton Levi Enfinger and the late Myrtle Smith Enfinger. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Enfinger. Jerry was a US Army veteran serving during Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and tinkering with things. His family was his life and he was a peaceful soul.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, inseparable for 44 years, Teresa Winebarger Enfinger; his son, Jerry C. (Tracey) Enfinger Jr. and their children, Charlotte Elizabeth, Teagan and Aidan; his daughter, Tabitha J. Enfinger and her children, Levi Winkle and Ashton Enfinger; his brothers, Randy Enfinger, Johnny Enfinger and Neal Enfinger; his sisters, Martha Pauline Sloan, Judy Proffit and Ludie Shields; his sister-in-law, Anita Enfinger; many nieces and nephews; his father-in-law, Jim Brown; his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Michael Kohut; and his brother-in-law, Tim Winebarger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Enfinger's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 .
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Enfinger family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 1, 2020